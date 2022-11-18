Dubai: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) will jointly explore new projects in the UAE with Japan’s Itochu Corp., which would ‘complement’ the former’s existing operations in the country.
Potential projects could include further processing of EGA’s metal to produce ‘super-high purity aluminium’ for specialised applications, and the recycling of copper used in EGA’s production process. The two will also explore cooperation in ‘Industry 4.0 projects’ and development of new aluminium alloys with third parties for niche applications.
The alliance might also consider working together on EGA’s already-announced projects to develop the UAE’s largest aluminium recycling facility and a plant to produce silicon metal, a raw material used for ‘premium aluminium’.
“EGA and Itochu have worked together for decades, and we are pleased to now explore how we can expand this relationship to new industrial activities and opportunities here in the UAE that would add value to our businesses,” said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium. “To more than double the size of the UAE’s industrial sector by 2031, our nation needs to develop new industrial capabilities.
“Working in partnership with other global companies like Itochu will help EGA accelerate our contribution to Operation 300bn.”
We are pleased to now be exploring joint projects in the UAE with the largest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world. Our aim is to leverage the strengths of each company to progress these projects and create value for us both - as well as for the UAE as a nation