The Dubai Financial Market general index closed 0.99 per cent higher at 2,599.05. The index has gained more than 4 per cent or 100 points in the past three sessions. “Traders buying fresh in this move must look to book gains as we test the higher resistance zones at 2,615/2,650/2,700,” Shiv Prakash, senior analyst with First Abu Dhabi Bank Securities said in a note.