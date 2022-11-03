Abu Dhabi: UAE financial markets ended in the green Wednesday as Dubai's main share index gained 0.660%, and Abu Dhabi's index added 0.165%.
In the capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Alpha Dhabi and Aldar ended higher at Dh17.980, Dh25.2 and Dh4.3 respectively.
The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was among the best performers in Dubai, gaining 2.010 % to close at Dh6.090, and DEWA finished 1.620% up at Dh2.510.
The upbeat sentiments were driven by the robust corporate earnings for the 3rd quarter of 2022 as caution persists in wait for the US Fed's interest rate hike decision.