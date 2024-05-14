Merger update

The shareholder approval for the merger was completed April 25. "We are now working toward completing the merger in the second-half of the year and finalising plans for the successful integration of the two companies," said Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO. "This merger will usher in an exciting new chapter, positioning Space42 as an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA region with global reach.

"For the first time in our industry, we will combine advanced satcom solutions and geospatial analytics, operating communication and Earth Observation satellites across multiple orbits.”

Net income drop

For Q1-24, after adjusting for one-off items to allow like-for-like comparison, the EBITDA grew 7 per cent to Dh247 million, while net income fell 8 per cent to Dh99 million. This reflected the introduction of UAE's corporate tax.

The revenue gains came from two sets of operations - Infrastructure, which is Yahsat's largest segment. It provides communications capacity to the UAE Government through an index-linked long-term contract. The other major revenue generation was from managed solutions, which provides value-added satellite communications solutions, primarily to the UAE Government and related entities. This grew 19 per cent as well as generated higher margins.

The mobility solutions segment, which provides mobile satellite services using L-band spectrum, recorded lower revenues, principally from lower equipment sales.

A $5.1 billion mandate