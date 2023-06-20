Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce that the UAE has secured a spot among the top 10 most competitive countries globally.
The UAE claimed the leading position in the world for indicators such as global trade, city management, energy infrastructure, government adaptability, and the absence of bureaucracy, as revealed in the annual IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook released by the World Competitiveness Centre in Switzerland.
"The UAE’s outstanding economic performance also ranks it fourth globally," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The UAE has moved up two places, with its economy is now more competitive than the advanced countries such as Australia, Germany, South Korea, the UK, France, and Japan among others.
Sheikh Mohammed extended heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, along with the diligent work teams and the resilient Emirati people for their remarkable achievements.
“I congratulate my brother, the president of the UAE, and the thousands of work teams that continue to work day and night, as well as the people of the UAE, who deserved the highest ranks in the world for with their efforts and dedication and rallying around their leadership. The coming is better, God willing,” Sheikh Mohammed added.