The short-term pattern of the past several weeks still maintains an uptrend structure. This will be the case unless there is a drop below the most recent swing low of 4,939.10. At that point another test of recent lows around 4,861 to 4,836 becomes likely. That’s the bottom of a 12-week range that the ADI has attempted to break out of. If the lower support zone of the range is tested, then there is always the possibility that the index falls below it and continues to fall. Of course, if that happens a continuation to new trend highs in the foreseeable future is less likely.