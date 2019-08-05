Abu Dhabi: Concerns about corporate governance have become one of the keys issues keeping investors out of stock markets in the UAE after recent cases of mismanagement, including fraud by Abraaj Group, said Shehab Gargash, the chairman and founder of Dubai-based Daman Investments Psc.

“Our clients have come to us and said ‘we need to be more comfortable where we place our money’,” Gargash, said in an interview in Dubai after a meeting with journalists on Sunday. He highlighted the need for stronger corporate governance locally, with shareholders having access to information in a “fair, accurate and timely manner.” Daman Investments has institutional investors, companies and high-net-worth individuals among its clients.