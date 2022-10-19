Abu Dhabi: The UAE Stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight real estate and banking sectors.
In Abu Dhabi, the FADX 15 , the first co-developed index under ADX's strategic partnership with FTSE Russell, advanced 3.511 % bolstered by the International Holding Co PJSC (ASMAK) surging to Dh388.800 following the Abu Dhabi government's decision to transfer the ownership of Etihad Aviation Group, the parent of Etihad Airways, to the holding company.
Following suit, FAB, ADIB, and ADCB closed higher 2.43 %, 1.56 % and 0.89 % respectively.
Likewise, Dubai's main share index (DFMGI) closed 0.98% higher, driven by improved sentiments at the real estate and banking sectors. Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, and Emaar Properties all ended the session favourably by 1.5 %, 0.76 % and 0.82 % respectively.