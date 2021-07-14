Dubai: Aramex, a leading logistics and transportation solutions, and Germany’s DB Schenker will explore opportunities in supply chain solutions in Abu Dhabi and the wider MEA region.
The partnership aims to boost Aramex’s offerings in the region, including in the aerospace, defense, infrastructure, and healthcare industries. On the other hand, DB Schenker will be able to expand its presence in Abu Dhabi.
“Over several years, we have been strategically focused on enhancing our core freight forwarding business through investment in technologies and expanding on the ground operations, capturing greater market share in core markets,” said Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex.
Traditionally Aramex’s freight forwarding business was largely focused on the cyclical oil and gas (O&G) sector. While the company will continue to serve this sector, the energy industry has witnessed lower levels of activities in recent years, which inevitably had a knock-on effect on Aramex’s freight forwarding business.
However, in 2020 the healthcare, pharmaceuticals and FMCG segment helped offset some of the weakness from O&G. Going forward, the company aims to strengthen its freight forwarding capabilities through partnerships, investment in technologies and hiring and upskilling the necessary talent.
“We recognize the immense opportunities emanating from Abu Dhabi and the MEA region,” SAID Christopher Smith, CEO of DB Schenker, Middle East & Africa. “I am confident that together, we will be able to grow our footprint in Abu Dhabi and the wider MEA region.”