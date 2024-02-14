Abu Dhabi: e& and Batelco signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the landing of the 1,400km Al Khaleej subsea cable system in the UAE, a media release said on Wednesday.

The Al Khaleej Cable, which will branch off from the 21,700km long SEA-ME-WE 6 cable, will connect Bahrain with its neighboring countries. This development will enhance data exchange and communication capabilities within the region.

The historic partnership between e& and Batelco was ratified at the Capacity Middle East event, where Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at e&, and Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer of Batelco, signed the MoU. This signing marks a symbolic step as e& commits to building the necessary infrastructure to land the cable in UAE and provide extensive operations and maintenance (O&M) throughout the lifecycle of the cable.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “We are extremely delighted to cooperate with Batelco as the exclusive landing party for the Al Khaleej cable in the UAE. Our expertise over the past decades in landing over 20 submarine cables will certainly provide timely deployment of world-class infrastructure as part of this strategic partnership.”

“The integration of the new submarine cable Al Khaleej into the UAE, extending its reach to Bahrain and the GCC, marks a ground-breaking milestone in the region’s telecommunications infrastructure. This new development enhances much-needed subsea diversification of routes, paving the way for unparalleled international connectivity into the heart of the Middle East.”

Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Hani Askar commented on the occasion: "We are proud to announce signing with e& to land the Al Khaleej Cable in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity across the GCC region. As the exclusive owner of this state-of-the-art Al Khaleej cable system, we are committed to provide unparalleled connectivity and a digital superhighway that will transform communication within the region.

“With Bahrain now directly connected to other GCC countries through this advanced infrastructure, we are ushering in a new era of seamless and efficient data exchange. This achievement reinforces our dedication to deliver cutting-edge connectivity solutions and strengthens our position as a leader in the telecommunications industry."