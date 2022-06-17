Dubai: More than 4,000 millionaires could start calling the UAE their home this year, pushing the country to among the Top 10 in terms of basing high networth individuals. This is according to the latest Henley Global Citizens Report, which suggests the zero tax on personal income and surging revenues in the oil and gas sector as reasons.
The report found that affluent Russians seeking to escape the impact of Western sanctions have started to move to UAE and Israel, which is fourth on the list with an influx of 2,500 high-net-worth individuals. “With its zero tax rates, convenient location between Asia and Europe, luxury facilities, and rocketing oil and gas revenues, the UAE has experienced soaring rates of high-net-worth migration, primarily into Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” said the report.
Early trends
The report said that there was a ‘tsunami’ of capital leaving Russia even before the conflict. “After Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, they have now come under further pressure from many Western countries, such as Britain, where they had earlier made their homes.”
The conflict in Ukraine combined with the Covid lockdowns in China are having a massive impact on global supply chains, especially in the food and energy markets. Both countries are in the Top 10 globally in terms of outflows of high-net-worth individuals. Around 2,800 high net-worth Ukrainians will leave their country in 2022, compared to just 400 in 2019. China – the world’s second-largest economy - will lose 10,000 millionaires this year, which is 6,000 fewer than it lost in 2019.
The US’ ability to attract investment is slowing down markedly if the inflows of high-net-worth individuals are anything to go by. The 2022 provisional data shows net inflows of 1,500 millionaires to America this year compared to 10,800 in 2019.