Abu Dhabi: The UAE government has approved 24 national initiatives to double the country’s re-export industry by 100 per cent over the next seven years.
The initiatives, which will leverage the UAE’s network of 50 commercial offices around the world, were approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed over 19 initiatives to transform the UAE into the global capital of talent. “With the UAE ranked second globally in the index of specialized senior managers, we strive to enhance our national talent’s global thinking, professional performance, and competitive capabilities by transferring the best experiences to refine our national cadres,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The cabinet also discussed the outcome of the Supreme Committee for Free Trade Negotiations. “We have successfully signed comprehensive economic partnership agreements with four countries, and we are currently negotiating with several others. We are already observing the positive impact of these agreements on our foreign trade figures,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. “We are confident that 2023 will be a remarkable year for our economy, making history in terms of economic strength and growth.”
The UAE’s Council of Ministers also approved the hosting of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, which is set to draw 10,000 environmental experts and specialists from 160 countries. The congress will showcase the UAE’s commitment to sustainable economic development and preserving the environment for future generations, the country’s Vice President noted.
Sheikh Mohammed also announced that the Digital Wellbeing Council and the UAE Genome Council were approved for restructuring, with Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed as heads. The aim of the two councils is to improve the quality of digital and healthy living for all residents in the UAE.