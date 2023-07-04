Sharjah: The Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and the Sharjah Oasis for Technology and Innovation (SOTI) have merged to create a new research, technology, and innovation powerhouse – the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park Free Zone Authority.
Under the merger, SRTIP will absorb SOTI and combine the organisations’ resources and expertise to form an independent free zone authority (FZA). The structure of SRTIP will change to reflect the new FZA’s form and function.
SRTIP Chairperson and President Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said the move would boost UAE’s knowledge economy and status as an entrepreneurial haven. Sheikha Bodour said, “This is a fascinating development for Sharjah. Merging SRTIP and SOTI and formalising SRTIP’s role as an independent Free Zone Authority means we can make bigger strides in our mission to support the entrepreneurship ecosystem and develop the knowledge economy in Sharjah and the UAE.”
The new Board of Directors of the organisation will include Prince Khaled bin Waleed bin Talal, Founding Chairman of KBW Investments, Sheikh Dr Majid Al Qassimi, Founding Partner of Soma Mater, Dr Abdelaziz Saeed Obaid Bin Butti Almheiri, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority and Chairman of Sharjah Healthcare City Authority, Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of BEEAH Group, and Adel Abdullah Ali, CEO of Air Arabia Group and several others.