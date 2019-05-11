Four sources confirmed the banks’ efforts on Friday to protect the lira

ANKARA

Turkish state banks sold around $4.5 billion last week, two sources told Reuters, including in a flurry of selling late on Friday, to support the lira and stem declines triggered by a decision this week to re-run Istanbul’s mayoral election.

The lira closed at 5.9955 against the US dollar on Friday, after hitting its weakest level in more than seven months at 6.2460 on Thursday.

Four sources confirmed the banks’ efforts on Friday to protect the lira.

“The state banks intervened again between 1800-2000 GMT,” an investor source said.

“So [there were] two interventions in the relatively thin end-of-day US timezone,” the source added, referring to Friday and to dollar selling the previous day.

“We clearly started to notice Turkish banks are in the market after the lira firmed to 6.10 against dollar on Friday,” a senior forex trader at a bank said.

“Banks offered US dollars until the market was completely illiquid.” The lira has lost as much as 15 per cent against the dollar this year, with the latest weakness driven by investor concerns over Monday’s decision to re-run a mayoral election in Istanbul that had been narrowly won by the main opposition party.

Turkey’s central bank on Thursday effectively tightened policy by funding the market through a higher rate and took additional liquidity steps to bolster the lira.