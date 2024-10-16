New York: Former US president Donald Trump's cryptocurrency platform had a faltering sales launch Tuesday, with only a fraction of its digital tokens that went on the market finding a buyer.

The Republican candidate announced in mid-September that he, along with his sons and entrepreneurs, would launch the platform named World Liberty Financial.

Some 20 billion digital tokens, priced at 1.5 cents each, were offered by the company - a total value of $300 million - but just three percent had been purchased by Tuesday evening.

The tokens can be used as cryptocurrencies and give buyers a vote on the platform's governance.

Many observers blamed the low sales on technical problems, as the company's website suffered outages earlier in the day.

c