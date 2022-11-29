Dubai: Taaleem, the Dubai school operator, had a tough initiation on its first trading day, with the stock dipping 15 per cent to Dh2.55. It had opened at Dh2.68.
Taaleem had come through strongly on its IPO, which also represented the first time a school operator was going in for a listing. There are other listed entities that have school campuses as part of their portfolio.
“Taaleem did see heavy trading, at 31.37 million shares and value of Dh86.89 million,” said an analyst. “We think the stock is going through a process of price discovery, which explains the drop in stock value.
“The company has delivered consistent results in the last 3 years. Investors will definitely see value there.”