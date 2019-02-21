Broad participation in the US rally is keeping bulls content for now, having boded well for stocks in the past. At Friday’s (February 15) close, more than 90 per cent of the S&P 500 Index members traded above their average prices over the past 50 days, the highest proportion since early 2016. So many stocks have risen over the past two months that the NYSE cumulative advance-decline line has reached a fresh record, even though the gauge itself is still below its peak.