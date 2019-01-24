Damac Properties’ stock has fallen by about two-thirds in the past 12 months, while Emaar Malls and Emaar Development are both down 33 per cent. That performance sets them up for exclusion from the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in May under the compiler’s criteria for membership in the gauge, according to Mohamad Al Hajj, equities strategist at the research arm of EFG-Hermes Holding Co.