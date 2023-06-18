Tesla Inc. has offered a discount of about $8,000 on new inventory Model S and Model X vehicles as part of a quarter-end sales push, Electrek reported, without citing sources.
According to Tesla’s website, it charges a brand-new Model S for as low as $82,740, a discount of $7,500, while Model X is being offered as low as $94,430, down from $102,240.
It also provides three years of free Supercharging for Model S and Model X for deliveries by the end of June.
Tesla started offering three months of free fast-charging in the US with the goal of clearing inventory of Model 3 sedans before the end of the quarter.
The offer on new Model 3 cars applies to customers who take delivery by June 30, Tesla’s website shows. The company is offering the perk even after all versions of the sedan became eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit in the US earlier this month.
Investor concern about Tesla producing more vehicles than it’s been delivering has dissipated recently as the carmaker has scored big wins with its formerly proprietary plugs. Earlier this week, several charging companies joined Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. in embracing Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, which looks poised to live up to the billing Tesla gave its connectors when the company invited competitors to start using them.
Tesla repeatedly slashed prices of its vehicles in the first few months of this year, with CEO Elon Musk saying he’s willing to compromise profit margins for continued sales growth. The carmaker delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter and needs to pick up the pace in the duration of the year to hit its 1.8 million annual target.