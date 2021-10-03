Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai issued Decree No. (40) of 2021 forming the Board of Directors of DMCC Authority.
The Dubai commodities-focussed free zone DMCC will now be chaired by Hamad Mubarak Buamim followed by Abdul Wahed Abdul Rahim Al Olama as the Vice Chairman.
Members of the Board include: Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Abdullah Saif Al Shamsi, Charles George Webb, Roger Alfred Bernstein and Thierry Jean Louis Gimonnet.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem remains Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC.