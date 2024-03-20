Dubai: Shareholders of Al Ansari Financial Services will soon get a further Dh300 million dividend (at 4 fils a share) for 2023 and taking the full-year total to Dh600 million. Approval for this has been received at the Dubai company's annual general meeting.
“The financial and operational performance delivered by Al Ansari Financial Services in 2023 demonstrates the strength of our business model," said Mohammad Ali Al Ansari, Chairman. "The company is proud to report that its strategic growth initiatives and dedication to innovation have resulted in substantial achievements, delivering long-term value to stakeholders."
The dividend yield works to an impressive 7.5 per cent.
The biggest name in the UAE remittance space, Al Ansari has talked about widening its presence in the other Gulf markets. To this end, there has been some progress, and which the entity will look to consolidate further in the coming months.