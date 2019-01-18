JPMorgan said Saudi Arabia’s approximate weight in the EMBIGD index is 3.3 per cent, followed by 2.8 per cent for Qatar, 2.6 per cent for the UAE, 2.3 per cent for Bahrain and 0.7 per cent for Kuwait. These figures are subject to change depending on bond sales in the coming two weeks. The Gulf nations’ bonds will be added in phases over nine months.