Meeting was led by Aramco’s senior vice-president of finance, strategy and development

DUBAI: Aramco has struggled to attract a major cornerstone or anchor investor for its IPO, which could be potentially the world’s biggest.

An executive at a London-based fund, who attended the roadshow in Dubai, told Reuters he was interested in the IPO, but declined to provide more details.

Some investors asked Aramco about the sustainability of its dividend policy. Aramco has set a base dividend of $75 billion for five years.

A second executive at an investment firm said Aramco did not say whether that base level might grow.

The meeting was led by Aramco’s senior vice president of finance, strategy and development, Khaled al-Dabbagh, and Yasser Mufti, the company’s vice president of strategy and market analysis, sources said.

“The only thing left for comfort is the Saudi government, it’s fiscal policy and ability to sustain the dividends,” said a fund manager. “If you’re OK with that, you’ll invest.” Over 20 people, wearing suits, walked into the presentation area at a luxury hotel in Dubai’s financial district, but hotel security restricted entry for reporters.

Another roadshow is planned in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

“Looks like there’s a lot of interest both from retail investors and institutions.” K.V. Vijay Raghavan, group finance director at Dubai-based investment firm Arenco told Reuters after attending the roadshow.

“I wish it was more like $1.4 trillion to $1.5 trillion, but this is what it is,” he said, referring to the company’s aim to achieve a valuation of $1.6-$1.7 trillion.

However, he also said that looking at the investor interest, the IPO could hit the top end of the valuation range.

Aramco plans to sell 1.5% of the company. The deal is the centrepiece of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s plans to diversify the Saudi economy away from its reliance on oil.