Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) backed Alat, a company aimed at transforming the Kingdom into a global hub for sustainable technology manufacturing, has appointed Amit Midha as its global CEO.
He moved to Alat from Dell Technologies, where he was responsible for the company's growth in Asia Pacific and Japan.
According to the company, Alat will enhance Saudi Arabia’s capabilities in the technological sector, increasing the nation’s ability to create investment opportunities. Under Midha’s leadership, Alat will innovate across seven business units in 34 product categories, including smart devices, appliances, health, buildings, industrials, infrastructure, and semiconductors.
Midha said, “Alat´s mandate is to transform the global electronics and advanced industrials industries by creating a sustainable manufacturing hub leveraging the Kingdom´s solar, wind and green hydrogen energy. We will passionately use technology to transform business by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and Industry 4.0 best practices for manufacturing.”
Under Midha’s leadership, Alat will focus on transforming global industries (electronics and advanced industrials) and creating a world-class manufacturing hub in the Kingdom. The company hopes to deliver sustainable manufacturing to help international companies reduce emissions and move towards carbon-zero manufacturing.
Alat aims to innovate and manufacture products in 34 categories across seven business units.
He added, “We will enable the realignment of practices and approaches to embrace sustainability and efficiency. This is using clean energy and applying sustainability measures to all our operations, buildings, logistics and supply chains, with sustainability at the core of everything we do.”