Dubai: The company behind Saudi Arabia’s most popular app these days, 360VUZ, is scaling up its operations in the Kingdom. The office will work on further business development and integrating more immersive technologies onto its social media platform.
360VUZ has just partnered with Saudi Professional League (SPL) to offer such an immersive experience to football followers, which will enable them to watch highlights of the SPL games, behind-the-scenes videos, and exclusive interviews with players.
The app has raised $10 million to date from investors such as Knollwood, Impact46, AlTouq Group, Shorooq Partners and KBW Ventures, among others, in addition to strategic angel investors. “360VUZ ranked as the number one mobile app on Apple Store in Saudi Arabia last week, proving that Saudi Arabia is just the perfect location to maximize our business and continue on bringing new immersive social content to our users,” said Khaled Zaatarah, founder and CEO.
360VUZ has so far signed agreements with over 38 telecom operators, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.