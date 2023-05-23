Doha: Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) said on Tuesday it was committing up to 1 billion riyals ($275 million) towards a permanent market-making program that will enhance liquidity on the local bourse.
The $445 billion sovereign wealth fund said the commitment is set to run over the next five years and will cover 90 per cent of the size of the market capitalisation listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).
Read more
- Abu Dhabi hotel operator Rotana makes good use of ‘heat maps’ to plan its next openings
- UAE Corporate Tax: New updates for UAE pension, social security funds' exemption from tax
- Marsa Al Arab penthouse in Jumeirah sets new record for Dubai apartment with Dh420m
- UAE new car buyers are finally waiting less these days to get delivery - dealers help with more incentives
The QIA said the move will also help improve price discovery and diversify capital markets in the country, which would help the market attract foreign asset managers to invest in local shares.
In January, Qatar’s bourse welcomed its first IPO, IT services firm MEEZA, in almost three years under new regulations which allowed companies to offer a price range to test investor appetite and determine pricing.