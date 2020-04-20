Investors seem to be steeling themselves for more bad news as Q1-20 results get underway

Dubai: Trading on UAE indices were bogged down by profit declines at the country’s banks, after Emirates NBD reported a drop in first-quarter income on higher impairment charges.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) index dropped 2 per cent to 1,876 points, while Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell 2.5 per cent to 3,985 points in early trading

Shares of Emirates NBD were down 2.3 per cent after the lender said its first-quarter net profit declined 24 per cent year-on-year due to higher provisions incurred in anticipation of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on credit conditions.

The impairment charges weighed on other bank stocks - shares of Dubai Islamic Bank were down 2 per cent, alongside UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank, which dropped 4 per cent. Also following suit was ADCB, down 1.8 per cent, and ADIB, which slipped 1.1 per cent.

Caution gripped UAE investors on rising expectations that a busy week of corporate earnings reports will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while a glut of supply sent US crude spiraling to 20-year lows.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark, fell more than 19 percent to $14.73 a barrel in early trade, before markets steadied and it clawed back some ground to $15.78 a barrel.