Abu Dhabi: PureHealth, the Abu Dhabi-based healthcare platform, announced that it had acquired 100 per cent stake in cloud and technology services provider, PureCS, as part of their ongoing digitisation goals.
PureCS is known to be the platform that delivered UAE’s ambitious national project called Riayati - UAE’s national unified medical records platform. The project digitised 17 million unique electronic medical records under one exchange.
The firm also specialises in cyber security, AI information systems, complete end-to-end IT, and digital services. The media release added that the acquisition is in line with 'PureHealth’s commitment to creating a tech-enabled platform and raising standards in healthcare excellence'.
Farhan Malik, Managing Director and Group CEO at PureHealth, said, “We are pleased to announce this acquisition which further strengthens our position as we continue to revolutionize the healthcare industry."
“We recently launched Pura, the region’s first AI-backed healthcare companion app, and PureNet, a dedicated healthcare cloud providing digital health as a service platform, built on advanced cloud computing technologies.
"We will capitalise further by developing both initiatives with the cloud engineering expertise that PureCS offers. Our commitment to leveraging technology and advanced AI-based solutions goes hand-in-hand with our mission to ensure the sector’s robustness and preparedness for the future,” Malik added.
PureHealth is touted to be the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform and its network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates includes SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, Daman – The National Health Insurance Company and The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, among other entities on the local and federal levels.