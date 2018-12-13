US sanctions on Russia amount to a “slow-moving train wreck” for investors and things will only get worse as the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller draws to a close, Ashmore’s head of research Jan Dehn said in an interview. Additional “undisclosed, indiscriminate sanctions” are possible if Mueller’s probe implicates Russia for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, hitting the country’s assets even harder, Dehn said.