Riyadh: Shares in Saudi Arabia’s Nama Chemicals rose 4.3 per cent to 30.55 riyals in heavy volume. Shareholders owning more than 5 per cent of company have requested a meeting to consider dissolution of board and election of new one. Company, which posted Q3 net profit after tax of 749,000 riyals ($200,000) versus year-earlier loss of 2 million riyals, will announce date for general assembly meeting after obtaining approvals from authorities.