Al Nowais also pointed out that Khalifa Fund is committed to move ahead in ensuring the necessary measures needed in implementing and monitoring the financed projects, as well as provide the corrective measures if necessary, including the provision of essential technical support and expertise. He also explained the importance of joining hands with the Malian Ministry of Economy and Finance to allow young people and women the opportunity to achieve their ambitions via the establishment of their own projects that will contribute to the national economy of Mali and the development of rural and poor areas throughout the country.