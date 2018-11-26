Dubai: Integrated Securities has been ranked the top trader so far this year on Nasdaq Dubai, in terms of traded value and volume, with 32.5 per cent and 44.5 per cent market share respectively.
Integrated Securities is Shuaa Capital’s securities brokerage arm.
For the latest three-month period from August to October, its share has increased to 63 per cent of value and 79 per cent of volume.
Nasdaq Dubai’s equity derivatives market opened in 2016 and currently comprises contracts of one, two and three months on single stock futures on 17 leading UAE-listed companies including DP World, Emaar Properties and First Abu Dhabi Bank.
Change in share prices
“Derivatives represent a significant and attractive market for our institutional and individual clients and we will continue to leverage our expertise to expand our presence in this highly attractive market as part of our strategy for growth,” Mustafa Kheriba, chairman of Integrated Securities, said.
Nasdaq Dubai’s derivatives market enables investors to make gains whether share prices are rising or falling, make use of leverage, and protect their existing equity positions through hedging.
Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said: “We will increase our collaboration with the company as we add new types of contract to the market including futures and options based on equities and equity indices in the UAE, the GCC and wider region.”