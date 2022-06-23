Halting rupee’s slide

The RBI strategy largely works like this: When the RBI intervenes in the spot market to curb rupee losses, it sells dollars and buys rupee, depleting interbank liquidity. And, then on the spot settlement date does what is commonly known as a buy-sell swap in the forwards market to offset the liquidity impact.



The dollar-rupee one-year annualized forward premiums closed at 2.86 per cent on Wednesday, the lowest since November 2011. That may help lower hedging costs for foreign investors and boost demand for local debt amid high yields. Most strategists continue to be bearish on the rupee amid $27 billion of outflows from Indian equities this year. Bank of America expects the currency to slide to 81 to a dollar by year-end.



“In the current global scenario where the dollar remains strong and elevated commodity prices have a negative bearing for India’s current account dynamics, we have a bearish view on rupee,” said Parul Mittal Sinha, head of India financial markets at Standard Chartered.