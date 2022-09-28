Dubai: The Indian rupee is trading at a fresh low of 22.29 to the dirham (or 81.88 in dollar terms), as market concerns over an upcoming global recession weigh on currencies other than the dollar. For the INR, there could be increased uncertainty until Friday, which is when the country's central bank will meet and come up with another rate hike.
Whether a rate hike on its own will stabilise the currency is moot - but UAE's Indian expats have already started taking advantage of the rupee's drop. Overnight, the exchange rate was at 22.09 and that's in for a further revision going by the early trends today (Wednesday).
The earliest low point for the INR was 81.68 to the dollar, or 22.23 in dirham terms. In early trading today, the currency dropped to 22.92 at one point before pulling back.
“The RBI is expected to increase rates by a minimum 50 basis points Friday, and that could stop the drop in the rupee value,” said Krishnan Ramachandran, CEO of Barjeel Geojit Financial Services. “But given the broader trends in the global economy, that stability could be temporary.”
The rupee’s decline is in sync with what the pound, the euro, yen and other have been experiencing. The Chinese yuan has also slipped to lows against the dollar today despite efforts to stabilise the currency.
In comparison, the Pakistan rupee is holding up, at 236 to the dollar.
“The INR should see some high activity in the currency markets for the next few hours, at least until the UK and Eurozone markets open,” said an FX analyst.
More to follow...