This will free up investment flows into country as well as of NRI talent

Key sectors of India's economy will benefit from move allowing NRIs to launch one-man business entities. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: NRIs are being invited to take on a direct role in India’s business landscape, with the latest Budget allowing NRI entrepreneurs to launch one-man companies in the country.

This move, the government reckons, will free up funding inflows into various sectors of the economy, and removes much of the red-tape associated with launching a new business in India.

“This will boost investments into the country, certainly,” said Adeeb Ahamed, who heads LuLu International. "There will be no restriction on paid-up capital and turnover. Most important, a one-person company can be converted to any other kind."

Rupee's stable

The budget has been received with equanimity by the currency markets, but the India stocks responded by shooting up 1,800 points.

Reform minded "We could hear refreshing terminology in today’s speech by Nirmala Sitaraman such as "Tax system has to be transparent", sad Ram Buxani, a doyen of the NRI community in the UAE. "The importance given to the UAE in the speech itself makes NRIs here proud.



"Sitaraman by declaring disinvestment in several public sector units prove that business of any government is not to do business."

Another plus

In another move that would please NRIs, especially the wealthy and white-collar professionals among them, the government has also eliminated double taxation for them on foreign retirement funds.

Tax limit raised For NRIs, from the tax assessment year 2021-22, the plan is to increase the threshold for tax audit to Rs100 million as against Rs50 million (for those transacting 95 per cent digitally).

Relief on taxes

The Finance Minister also refrained from making any change in the personal income tax slabs - at a time when the economy and its consumers are trying to shake off the pandemic ill-effects, this was probably the best outcome. Rather than raise revenues via new taxes, the government believes that leaving money to spare with consumers is the best way to get them to start spending... and revive a moribund economy.

"Direct taxes have not been touched," said Ram Buxani, Chairman of ITL-Cosmos Group. "We would like to see a day when India will be ruled by indirect taxes only and giving an exit to corruption in the system. People are not happy to allow access to tax babus to their private books. In short, it is proved that budgeting is a woman’s job."

Ram Buxani of ITL-Cosmos Group reckons that the Budget 2021 proposals will play a part in the turnaround story. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

'Rationalise', not hike

The government has also sprung a surprise by not raising import duties on gold and other precious metals, which too would have been the easy way out.

"Minister Sitharaman has said the 2019 hike of import duty on gold from 10 per cent to 12.5 has reduced the overall imports," said Cyriac Varghese of Sky Jewellery. "Therefore, this will be "rationalized", which sounds as if this may be reduced in October."

India's property gets affordable push

35 % What affordable housing accounts for in terms of supply across the Top 7 cities in India, according to Anarock

The government did add a bit more towards getting the property and construction sectors back on firm footing. "Affordable housing and rental housing got a big boost with the government extending the period for extra deduction of Rs150,000 available for loans up to March 31, 2022," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of the property consultancy Anarock.

Customs duty on steel reduced to 7.5% will create some space to real estate developers who may not be in a position to increase prices immediately - Anuj Puri of Anarock