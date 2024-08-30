Dubai: In a tough global trade environment, DP World’s Jebel Ali Port bettered a 9-year record of handling the highest container volumes in a particular month.

In July last, the port handled 1.4 million TEUs and which cleared the previous high that was achieved in 2015. It comes on the back of the port overseeing 7.3 million TEUs during the first six months of 2024.

This was 3.9 per cent up year-on-year, driven by inbound cargo movement, ‘particularly from key Asian markets including China, Japan, and South Korea’.

“As one of the largest and most efficient ports in the world, it (Jebel Ali Port) remains a cornerstone of our global network, significantly contributing to Dubai's economic vision and regional trade,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group.

The Jebel Ali Free Zone now hosts around 10,500 companies.