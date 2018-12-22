“In the very, very short term, if people don’t want to put money into cash then, there’s probably nothing wrong with buying gold, but with interest rates being up, cash is actually paying a return for the first time in a decade,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. in Austin, Texas. “Frankly, that’s probably a better place to be because even if the market does come down or we go into a bear market, that 2 per cent return on cash will still be there.”