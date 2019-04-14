FAB shares started with an opening trades of 3.92 million shares, contributing to nearly half of its total traded volume of 8.59 million shares. FAB shares rose as much as Dh15.560, before trading 4.45 per cent higher at Dh15.50. As a result, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange general index jumped more than 2.2 per cent to be at 5,163.95.