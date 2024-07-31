Dubai: A cloud-based service provider for family offices, Eton Solutions is rolling out the AtlasFive ERP platform in India. The family office of Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, is the launch customer for the AtlasFive.
“The emergence of India as a financial powerhouse with the 3rd largest concentration of billionaires in the world after China and the USA, fits squarely with Eton Solutions’ international expansion plans,” said Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions.
“India is a critical market within our global growth strategy, and we are bullish about the opportunities in this geography, and about servicing the diaspora internationally from India. The fact that we are gearing up to open our next Technology Center in (Gujarat’s) Gift City very soon is a testimony to our commitment.”
Headquartered in North Carolina, Eton Solutions has had a presence in India for the past 5 years with over 300 employees, at a Global Technology Center in Bengaluru supporting AtlasFive clients globally.
The AtlasFive platform currently helps with managing over $781 billion for 665 famiiy offices worldwide. Over 11.5 million transactions are processed annually with 92,000 entities on this platform.