Dubai: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI) has appointed its Board member and Managing director, Raja Al Mazrouei, as the acting CEO, it said on Friday.
Al Mazrouei will succeed Massimo Falcioni, who stepped down from his position as CEO of the company.
Raja Al Mazrouei is an accomplished digital transformation expert with over two decades of experience in the financial services and technology sectors. She has a proven track record of successfully turning around and enabling businesses and is also a member of multiple boards in the region.
“We are in the process of moving into a transitional phase in the history of the company, which since its founding in 2018, playing a catalyst role in supporting the UAE’s non-oil exports, trade, investments, and strategic sectors development, in line with the country’s national economic diversification agenda,” said Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri UAE Minister of Economy and Chairman of ECI Board of Directors. “Therefore, we are pleased that Mrs. Raja Al Mazrouei will lead this stage and, we are excited for the future and the opportunities that lie ahead for our organisation under her leadership.”