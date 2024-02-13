Dubai: e& recorded a 3 per cent rise in annual profits to Dh10.3 billion, partly aided by heightened demand for its digital services.
During the fiscal year 2023, e& recorded a consolidated revenue of Dh53.8 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.5 per cent (Dh1.3 billion).
"However, revenue has been impacted by foreign exchange rate volatility in our international markets. At constant exchange rate, e& reported strong financial and operational performance, with a robust revenue increase of 8.3 per cent year over year reflecting growth in all key markets," the company said in a statement.