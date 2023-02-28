Barcelona: e& and Huawei completed the first of its kind digital map testing and verification in Middle East and Africa region, it was announced on Tuesday.
The partnership will allow the telecom major to use the latest Internet Protocol (IP) v6, this “IP Network Digital Map” to implement real-time visual network quality along with differentiated and automatic traffic scheduling, based on Huawei iMaster NCE. e& can also provide differentiated service SLA (Service Level Agreement) assurance, improve user experience, and meet diversified service requirements of industry customers. The automated intelligent network will provide high-quality network services for industry customers, and help them achieve digital transformation.
The other capabilities are real-time network SLA visualization, navigational path calculation, one-stop path provisioning, and automatic path optimization.
“The network is the backbone for digital transformation especially with the diffusion of applications and mobile devices to facilitate hybrid work and leisure in addition to proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technologies,” said Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Core Networks and Platforms from etisalat by e& UAE. “With the digital map it will help provide real time information helping us build a robust digital network. This feature implements intelligent network restoration and services, greatly improving efficiency and providing superior quality services for industry customers.”
Hu Kewen, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, said that digital transformation will remain the focus of global development in the next decade.