Property shares outperformed as they are most to gain from the development roadmap

Dubai and Abu Dhabi stocks moved higher in early trade on Sunday riding on a wave of optimism created after the Dubai government unveiled a 2040 urban development plan. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai and Abu Dhabi stocks moved higher in early trade on Sunday riding on a wave of optimism created after the Dubai government unveiled a 2040 urban development plan.

Under the plan, the government envisions beefing its tourism and hotel capacity by more than 130 per cent over the next 20 years. The markets believe the move is designed to keep the emirate on top of competition as regional tourism and business hub as Gulf countries aim to diversify their economies away from oil.

Impetus to real estate

The roadmap will provide a much needed shot in the arm to companies operating in the real estate sector that has been under pressure from years of falling property prices amid a supply glut. No wonder the real estate stocks were the ones leading the advances.

Damac Properties, Emaar Properties and its subsidiary Emaar Malls all advanced between 1.4 and 3.5 per cent, while Dubai Investments joined the rally with 2.6 per cent adding to its gains after its board of directors recommended 8 per cent of share capital in full-year dividend.

Dubai Financial Market's main index jumped 0.8 per cent to 2593 points.

But in Abu Dhabi, it was the banking patch leading the way with National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah soaring 5.1 percent and the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, climbing 1 per cent to Dh14.5. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange was trading 0.5 per cent up at 5,666 points.

Telco soars on dividend

Oman's 30-company index traded 0.6 per cent higher to 3,722 points mainly as the heavyweight teleco Omantel surged 4.4 per cent after its board of directors proposed handing out 55 baizas per share dividend to shareholders. The payout is the same as distributed last year despite reporting a lower profit this year.