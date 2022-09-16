Dubai: The Dubai staff outsourcing and security services firm Transguard has reshuffled its Board of Directors, adding senior executives from its shareholders Emirates Group and Al Hail Holding.
“The Group has gone through a period of rapid expansion, alongside record revenue and profit, in the years before COVID-19, which temporarily slowed down growth in 2020-21,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and also Chairman of Transguard. “With the UAE’s excellent pandemic management strategies, business has rebounded strongly since 2021-22 and Transguard is expecting this upward trend to continue.
“Across business streams – from cash, security, aviation, hospitality, workforce outsourcing, last mile delivery, home maintenance and facilities management services – the Group looks forward to executing its growth strategy with the support of its expanded board.”
These are the new directors:
The new entrants will work with Sheikh Ahmed, Hamad Darwish, CEO of Al Hail Holding, and Mohammed Almazrouei, COO of Al Hail Holding.