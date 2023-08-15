Dubai: National Bonds has partnered with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) to provide their employees with savings and investment solutions.
With this deal, PCFC employees will have access to National Bonds’ savings and investment programs, such as the ‘Global Savings Club’ and ‘Second Salary’, the customised saving solution, designed to help individuals generate supplementary income.
“This strategic approach reflects the critical role that employers have towards their employees towards achieving their financial prosperity and it boosts their talent attractiveness and retention within their organizations,” said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds.
Around 76 per cent of UAE residents consider the UAE as a savings destination, particularly younger individuals, according to the 10th edition of the National Bonds’ annual Savings Index.
Only 16 per cent send their savings to their home country, and 8 per cent consider savings schemes to non-home country markets. The index also revealed that a third of the surveyed audience hopes to retire in the UAE.
The survey, conducted over the past year, has a survey size of 2,000 respondents living in the UAE.
Mr. Saeed Albannai, Acting Executive Director of PCFC Investment Department said that the agreement aims to benefit PCFC employees by offering them specialized savings programs that help them increase their income and achieve their financial prosperity, secure their future, and promote a saving culture.