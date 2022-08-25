Dubai: Emaar has called a shareholder meet September 21, to get their sign-off on increasing the developer’s capital by issuing 659.05 million shares at Dh1 each. This will see the developer’s new capital at Dh8.83 billion.

There will also be a ‘special resolution’ for shareholder approval to do away with the minimum shareholding by UAE and GCC nationals in the company. The proposed resolution will allow all the company’s shares to be nominal, and 'there is no minimum shareholding for UAE nationals and GCC nationals in the company, and there is no shareholding limit for non-UAE nationals'.

Emaar shareholders seem to have given their full approval to the latest moves by the developer, with the stock shooting past Dh6 in a 4.18 per cent climb within the first few minutes of DFM opening Thursday.

The stock is now at Dh6.21, with volumes already at 12.37 million.

Emaar already has 40 per cent foreign investor representation. In the UAE, Aramex, the logistics company was the first to allow up to 100 per cent foreign ownership. There are also Bahrain-headquartered GFH and IFA that have no ceilings.

Dh3.75b convertible bond

The move comes to finance the Dh7.5 billion deal Emaar has entered into with Dubai Holding to acquire the whole of Dubai Creek Harbour development’s land and assets. Emaar will issue a convertible bond with an aggregate value of Dh3.75 billion to Dubai Holding – or an affiliate. The mandatory convertible bond can be converted into 659.05 additional shares in Emaar.

Post-consolidation, Emaar seems to be increasing growth potential for existing and, possibly, new shareholders. - Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial

It was this month that Emaar confirmed the intention to buy the whole of Dubai Creek Harbour, emerging as one of the premium residential destinations in the city. In the near future, the scope will be widened to add elements such as retail, leisure and entertainment options, etc.

The Emaar stock has been recording high volumes in recent days – at the time of the Dubai Holding deal, the stock had come under pressure. Then, there was a partial bounce after Emaar spoke about the plan to sell Namshi. The stock then faced renewed pressure when the deal value - $335.20 million – was announced. On Wednesday, things seem to have settled down, with investors taking confidence from Emaar’s explanation as to what it intends to do from the Namshi sale proceeds.