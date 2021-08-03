Dubai: Dubai CommerCity has leased 30 per cent of its facilities within a period of only two months in the first part of the development of the emirate’s latest free zone. It extends over an area of 2.1 million square feet and is backed by an investment of Dh3.2 billion.
The free zone is also providing special launch offers for investors as part of the start of operations, through an ‘Early Bird Campaign’, giving e-commerce firms a chance to cut their setup costs by up to 50 per cent. “What we achieved in the first phase of the commercial operations is a pivotal achievement in anticipating the future of ecommerce and accelerating its growth in the region,” said Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director-General of DAFZA.
Dubai CommerCity includes offices, as well as warehousing and last-mile delivery services. “The pandemic has created a truly resilient economy and the lessons learnt are paving the way for creativity, problem solving and collaboration on a scale not seen before,” said Al Zarooni.
Dubai CommerCity is divided into three clusters: Business Cluster is home to modern landscaped buildings with Grade A premium offices; the Logistics Cluster consists of multi-client warehouse units with scalable pay-as-you-go pricing models, and the Social Cluster houses restaurants, cafes, exhibition halls and events. The Free zone will be unveiling new office buildings B1 and B3 in October 2022 and will also be launching Phase 2 of its Logistics Cluster during the same month.
“We see all around us on a daily basis the incredible transformation of ecommerce and trade and now we have a dedicated home for its future growth and development,” said DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai CommerCity.