Dubai: World Security, a DP World company, has entered into a strategic partnership with shipping and logistics company Transworld Group to create overseas employment opportunities by recruiting, training and developing skilled professionals in the Indian subcontinent.
The two parties will work with India’s National Skill Development Centre (NSDC), skills training institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), engineering colleges, hotel management institutes, and skill development centres to create a multi-skilled talent pool, supporting the expansion plans of World Security. The companies will collaborate to create overseas employment opportunities by recruiting, training and developing skilled professionals in the Indian subcontinent.
Additionally, World Security said on Tuesday that aspiring professionals who meet the UAE’s job market standards would be identified from this pool for suitable employment opportunities in the emirates. The two companies will also develop a web and mobile app-based recruitment and onboarding platform to ensure seamless execution of the operation.
Ayoub Al Mulla, Chief Operating Officer of World Security, said: “India is home to an immensely talented group of aspiring professionals, capable of supporting the existing workforce in the UAE to meet the rising market demands.
“To ensure continued growth, we need to have adequate numbers of qualified and skilled blue, grey, and white-collar professionals in sectors vital to the national economy. Our collaboration with Transworld Group works towards the same purpose,” he said.
“A bigger and better workforce will enable us to strengthen our industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy. A more skilled workforce will also allow us to manufacture more products within the UAE,” Al Mulla added.
Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group, stated, “DP World and the UAE have provided one of the best employment platforms for qualified professionals, making them the right partners for a talent acquisition initiative.”