Istanbul: Dubai’s logistics giant DP World and Evyap Group have merged to create a new international logistics hub on the Marmara Sea, enhancing Türkiye’s role in global trade.

This merger, approved by the Turkish Competition Authority, forms DP World Evyap, the company announced Friday. With the merger, DP World will hold a 58 per cent stake in Evyapport, while Evyap Group has a 42 per cent share in DP World Yarımca.

The ports will be rebranded as DP World Evyap Yarımca and DP World Evyap Körfez. This merger aims to meet the growing demand for advanced logistics, increase Türkiye’s trade volumes, foster new sectors, and strengthen its position in international supply chains.

DP World has said the merger will produce 2,088 metres of berthing space and allow more than one ultra-large container vessel simultaneously at both terminals. Moreover, the total annual container handling capacity will also exceed 2 million TEUs, and the integrated operation will expand to include project and heavy-lift cargo services.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said, “DP World’s vision is to lead global trade to a stronger, more efficient and sustainable future. Our strategic partnership with Evyapport advances this strategy in Türkiye, one of our most important markets.”

Sulayem said, “We are delighted to bring enhanced end-to-end solutions to our customers and the many benefits in speed and efficiency of this union. We look forward to further developing the services of DP World Evyap.”

DP World Evyap will also have access to advanced road and rail links and expedited turnaround times, powered by a team of over 900 logistics employees optimising cargo journeys.

Kris Adams, CEO of DP World Türkiye, said, “This is an exciting partnership that will bring significant economic benefits to Türkiye and the wider region.”

Adams said, “DP World Evyap’s combination of the strengths of our existing infrastructures will provide our customers with a powerful new service offering at the heart of this increasingly important region for global trade.”