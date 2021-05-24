Dubai: The Dubai free zone DMCC has launched a Crypt Centre exclusively meant for businesses operating in the cryptographic and blockchain spaces. Located at Almas Tower, it will help develop new technologies that can push the boundaries with this new-fangled assets and ways of transaction.
“Crypto and blockchain technologies have an enormous potential to transform global trade and supply chains,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC. “This aligns perfectly with DMCC’s vision to drive the future of trade and is one of the key drivers behind launching the DMCC Crypto Centre
The DMCC Crypto Centre will also house the crypto advisory practice CV Labs, the entity behind the Switzerland government-backed Crypto Valley, which has previously spawned led to the formation of Cardano and Ethererum .
DMCC signed an agreement with CV Labs and CV VC in 2020 to support the development of a crypto ecosystem in Dubai. DMCC’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, is a member of CV VC’s advisory board.
Who can be at Crypto Centre?
The Centre offers a home to all types and sizes of crypto businesses, from companies developing blockchain-enabled trading platforms, through to firms offering, issuing, listing, and trading in crypto assets.
DMCC already has a "supportive" regulatory environment for crypto firms operating in Dubai. Activities conducted within the free zone that include the exchange of crypto assets - and regulated by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). Crypto firms also have the safety net DMCC’s own regulatory framework, which increases the ease of doing business whilst upholding governance and transparency.